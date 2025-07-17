SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Damascus, MINA – Syria has formally requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday to discuss escalating Israeli military attacks on its territory, a diplomatic source said Wednesday.

The request follows recent Israeli airstrikes targeting government buildings and civilian infrastructure in Damascus and the southern province of As-Suwayda, according to Quds Press.

In a statement, Syria’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community and the UN to take immediate steps to halt what it described as Israel’s systematic aggression, warning it could further destabilize the region.

Earlier this week, Israeli warplanes launched a series of strikes on the Syrian Ministry of Defense building, near the Presidential Palace, and in Al-Kiswah, south of Damascus.

Also Read: Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

The attacks came just days after indirect talks between Syrian and Israeli delegates in Baku, Azerbaijan, which had reportedly produced an initial understanding on security coordination.

While Tel Aviv claimed the strikes were “necessary security operations,” observers saw them as an attempt to undermine the Baku talks and impose military pressure in southern Syria. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

