Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK PM Keir Starmer Urges Full Investigation into Civilian Deaths in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (photo: Anadolu Agency)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (photo: Anadolu Agency)

London, MINA – British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the killing of civilians in Gaza while they were trying to access humanitarian aid, Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, Starmer called for full and transparent investigations into every such incident, demanding accountability for any failure.

“I’m appalled by reports of more civilians being killed in Gaza, particularly when they are trying to access aid. Each of those incidents needs to be fully and transparently investigated,” Starmer stated.

He also reiterated the UK’s commitment to pushing for a desperately needed ceasefire, the release of hostages, protection of civilians, and a significant increase in aid delivery to Gaza. “Israel must clearly put in place measures that protect civilians in line with international law,” he added. []

Also Read: Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

