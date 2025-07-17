SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Damascus, MINA – Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al Sharaa has declared his country’s readiness to face the prospect of open war with Israel, in a pre-recorded address aired early Thursday.

The statement came amid escalating tensions, including clashes in the southern province of Sweida and recent Israeli airstrikes targeting what were described as “strategic institutions” in the capital, Damascus, according to Al-Arabi Al-Jadid.

“The Syrian people remain steadfast and ready to defend their dignity if threatened,” Al Sharaa affirmed in his speech.

He accused Israel of attempting to fragment Syria and turn it into a perpetual zone of chaos. While acknowledging that open war with Israel is a possibility, Al Sharaa emphasized that “the interests of the Syrian people take precedence over chaos and destruction.”

He also vowed to protect the rights and freedoms of the Druze community and to hold accountable those responsible for harming them. Furthermore, he indicated that so-called “banned groups” would be expelled from Sweida. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

