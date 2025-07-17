Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

Tokyo, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Tokyo has firmly denied circulating claims suggesting that 2026 would be the final year Indonesian workers are allowed to enter Japan.

In an official statement received by MINA on Wednesday, the embassy emphasized that the Japanese government has never made such a declaration and that the rumor is not part of any formal discussions between the Indonesian and Japanese governments.

The clarification was issued in response to misleading information circulating in the media and the public regarding the status of Indonesian citizens in Japan.

As of December 2024, Japan’s Immigration Office recorded 199,824 Indonesians residing in the country, a 15 percent increase over the past six months. This figure represents roughly 5 percent of Japan’s foreign population and 0.16 percent of its total population. Most Indonesians work across various sectors, while about 7,000 are students enrolled in educational institutions across Japan.

KBRI Tokyo and the Indonesian Consulate General in Osaka (KJRI Osaka) noted that the Indonesian community in Japan actively promotes people-to-people relations, supported by the Japanese government’s “Foreign Resident Acceptance and Harmonious Coexistence” initiative.

Marking 67 years of strong Indonesia–Japan diplomatic relations, the Indonesian Embassy urged its citizens to preserve harmony, respect local laws and norms, and take part in promoting Indonesian culture within their communities.

“All Indonesian nationals must comply with Japanese laws. Local law enforcement has full authority to handle legal violations committed by foreign nationals,” the embassy stated.

In light of recent concerns surrounding activities by certain Indonesian community groups, KBRI Tokyo reiterated its appeal to all citizens to maintain the nation’s good reputation and help foster a positive environment within their local communities. A previous press release addressing this issue was published on June 26, 2025, and is available on the official website of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo.

To ensure continued stability and cooperation, KBRI Tokyo and KJRI Osaka remain in regular coordination with Japanese authorities at both national and local levels across multiple prefectures.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

