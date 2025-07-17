SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Sana’a, MINA – Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared on Thursday that Israel’s attempts to destabilize the region were thwarted thanks to the Syrian state’s resilience and the involvement of international mediators, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a televised address, President Sharaa stated that Israel had targeted both civilian and public institutions in its recent airstrikes. However, he emphasized that “state efforts to restore stability and expel outlaw factions have succeeded,” and that these results were supported by strong external mediation.

“This would not have happened without the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate,” Sharaa said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military launched multiple airstrikes on Syrian territory, including the capital Damascus and the provinces of Suwayda and Daraa. The attacks were justified by Israeli officials as a move to protect the Druze community amid rising internal tensions.

Also Read: Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured as a result of the strikes.

President Sharaa’s remarks come as regional and international actors increasingly call for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic dialogue in the Middle East. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

