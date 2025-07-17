Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

Sana’a, MINA – Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared on Thursday that Israel’s attempts to destabilize the region were thwarted thanks to the Syrian state’s resilience and the involvement of international mediators, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a televised address, President Sharaa stated that Israel had targeted both civilian and public institutions in its recent airstrikes. However, he emphasized that “state efforts to restore stability and expel outlaw factions have succeeded,” and that these results were supported by strong external mediation.

“This would not have happened without the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate,” Sharaa said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military launched multiple airstrikes on Syrian territory, including the capital Damascus and the provinces of Suwayda and Daraa. The attacks were justified by Israeli officials as a move to protect the Druze community amid rising internal tensions.

According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured as a result of the strikes.

President Sharaa’s remarks come as regional and international actors increasingly call for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic dialogue in the Middle East. []

