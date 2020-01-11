Foreign Minister: Ukraine-Iran Full Cooperation in Investigation of Airplane Crash

Kiev, MINA – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Iran had cooperated with his country in issuing a crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran.

He added experts from his country had given access to the black box, Press TV reported.

While attending a briefing broadcast on television in Kiev on Friday, Prystaiko added that Ukraine saw “full cooperation” from Iran in searching for the cause of the accident.

“Our team now has access to the black box,” he said, adding that Ukrainian experts also had access to aircraft debris and crash sites.

Kiev has sent a team of 50 experts to Iran to ask for an inquiry after Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed near Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers 176.

Meanwhile, there are claims by Canada, Britain, the United States, and several other countries that have a stake in the Boeing company are planes hit by Iranian missiles, perhaps because of a mistake, Prystaiko said Ukraine did not want to arrive at the results of research on the cause.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said, where the black box will be completed is still a matter of discussion, but wants it done in Kiev. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)