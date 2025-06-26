SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No Condemnation, Iran Passes Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA

Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)

Tehran, MINA Iran’s parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following recent US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities and the agency’s perceived failure to condemn the aggression.

During an open session, Iranian MPs unanimously backed a motion from the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to halt collaboration with the UN nuclear watchdog. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency confirmed the vote.

Iranian lawmakers criticized the IAEA for remaining silent. “The IAEA did not issue even a symbolic condemnation,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, according to Al Mayadeen.

Ghalibaf added that Iran would no longer cooperate with the IAEA until its nuclear infrastructure is fully protected. “Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will make headway more quickly,” he stated.

The resolution still requires final ratification by the Supreme National Security Council to come into force.

Despite the military strikes, Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, reassured the public that operations would proceed without disruption. Eslami, head of the iran/">Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that preemptive measures had ensured the continuity of the nuclear program and minimized damage.

He condemned the attacks and emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activity remains peaceful.

On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes targeting several Iranian facilities, accusing Tehran of nearing nuclear weapon capability, a charge Iran denies. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes.

The conflict intensified as the US joined the fray, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites. After 12 days of tit-for-tat airstrikes, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on June 24. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

