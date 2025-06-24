SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Denies Israeli Accusations, Warns of Strong Response

Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – Iran has rejected Israeli accusations of launching missiles toward Israeli territory following a recent ceasefire, stating that no such attacks occurred.

In an official statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the Iranian Armed Forces asserted: “Iran has not launched any missiles toward occupied Palestinian territories in the past few hours.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also emphasized its readiness to respond to any future aggression. “We achieved a victory that forced the enemy to accept defeat and unilaterally halt its aggression,” the Council stated, adding that any new attack from Israel would face a decisive and forceful response.

Tensions remain high in the region despite the recent ceasefire, with both sides exchanging accusations and preparing for potential escalations. []

Also Read: Over 600 Killed in Israeli Attacks on Iran: Health Ministry

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

