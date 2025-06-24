Over 600 Killed in Israeli Attacks on Iran: Health Ministry

Tehran, MINA – At least 606 people have been killed and 5,332 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Iran since June 13, according to a statement released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that women and children were among the casualties, though no specific breakdown was provided.

Israel has targeted multiple locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites, claiming Tehran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, an allegation Iran strongly denies. The Iranian government responded with retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The conflict escalated further when the United States intervened, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Following 12 days of sustained aerial warfare, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two countries, effective at 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered renewed airstrikes on Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the agreement, a claim Iran denies. Iranian officials have pledged a strong response to any further attacks.

President Trump expressed disappointment on Tuesday, accusing both Israel and Iran of breaching the ceasefire deal.

Israeli reports state that 29 people were killed and hundreds more injured in Iranian missile attacks. []

