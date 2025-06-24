SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 600 Killed in Israeli Attacks on Iran: Health Ministry

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – At least 606 people have been killed and 5,332 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Iran since June 13, according to a statement released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that women and children were among the casualties, though no specific breakdown was provided.

Israel has targeted multiple locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites, claiming Tehran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, an allegation Iran strongly denies. The Iranian government responded with retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The conflict escalated further when the United States intervened, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Following 12 days of sustained aerial warfare, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two countries, effective at 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

Also Read: Iran Denies Israeli Accusations, Warns of Strong Response

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered renewed airstrikes on Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the agreement, a claim Iran denies. Iranian officials have pledged a strong response to any further attacks.

President Trump expressed disappointment on Tuesday, accusing both Israel and Iran of breaching the ceasefire deal.

Israeli reports state that 29 people were killed and hundreds more injured in Iranian missile attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 11:28 WIB

