Israel Reopens Aqsa Mosque Gates After 12-Day Closure

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have reopened several gates of the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem after a 12-day closure that followed the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, the authorities ended the state of emergency imposed nearly two weeks ago and reopened the Hitta, Chain, and Council Gates, marking a partial easing of restrictions on access to the holy site.

The Hitta Gate, located on the northern side of the Mosque complex near the Sa’adiyya neighborhood, is one of the key entry points. The Chain Gate, situated to the west near the Magharibeh Gate, is frequently used by worshipers. The Council Gate, also on the western side, is another important entrance to the Mosque’s courtyards.

During the closure, Israeli authorities barred all worshipers from entering the Mosque except for its guards and Islamic Waqf staff. Military checkpoints were placed at Old City entrances, allowing only residents to pass, which brought commercial activity in the area to a halt.

Also Read: Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Settler Attack near Nablus

Despite the reopening, tight restrictions continue, especially on Fridays. Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank are still denied access to Occupied Jerusalem unless they possess special permits to pass through surrounding military checkpoints. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza