EU Calls on International Community to Prevent Israel’s Ground Offensive in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief on Monday called on the international community to prevent Israel’s planned ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, calling its evacuation orders to civilians in the city of some 1.5 million “unacceptable.”

“Israel’s evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable. Israel must renounce to a ground offensive and implement UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 2728,” Josep Borrell wrote on X, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said that the EU, with the international community “can and must act” to prevent such a scenario.

Quoting Borrell, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic also said that the months-long suffering of civilians in Gaza is “unbearable.”

“Israel’s ground operation in Rafah would only make it worse,” he noted.

Lenarcic added that a cease-fire is “long overdue” to liberate the hostages and provide life-saving aid to those in need.

Israel has reportedly begun evacuating some neighborhoods in Rafah despite widespread opposition from the international community to its plans to invade the city.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million Palestinians, who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel since October 7 last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)