2020 ISEF International Conference on Muslim Friendly Tourism Held in Virtual

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Halal Tourism Association (PPHI) in collaboration with the Sharia Economic Community (MES) will hold an International Conference related to Muslim Friendly Tourism, which will take place at the 7th Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) 2020 on next Thursday.

The conference will be opened with keynote speech by the Deputy for Industry and Investment of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Fadjar Hutomo and the Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, Dr. Sugeng, will also attend several speakers from within and outside the country

The implementation of the international conference which was held with the full support of Bank Indonesia as the host for the 2020 Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) was held virtually with the theme “Strategic Innovation for Sustainable Muslim Friendly Tourism”.

PPHI General Chair, Riyanto Sofyan, said that Muslim friendly tourism actors in Indonesia also felt the impact of the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not only reduced in income, even some tourist travel businesses, hotels, Muslim friendly inns,restaurants and tourist destinations have to close operations for a long time.

“As an association of Muslim friendly tourism actors and activists, of course we try to always spread this optimistic spirit to all members,” he explained.

He also explained that this international conference was the final event that was incorporated into the Indonesia Halal Tourism Summit (IHTS) 2020. Therefore, in this final series, the committee presented several expert speakers in their fields to share strategies and predictions in dealing with new phenomena after the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive of IHTS 2020, Noveri Maulana, revealed that the implementation of this international conference is at the same time to reaffirm the spirit of reviving the halal tourism industry in Indonesia.

“‘Apart from that, we hope this event can also provide a positive image for Indonesia in the eyes of international Muslim tourists. It is hoped that foreign tourist visits will slowly increase,” hoped Noveri.

The International Conference on Muslim Friendly Tourism open to the public can be accessed through the page www.isef.co.id. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)