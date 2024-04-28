West Sumatra Becomes a Disaster Management Tourism Destination

Padang, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy hopes that West Sumatra will become a disaster management tourism destination.

Minister Muhadjir conveyed said in his speech at the peak of the 2024 Disaster Preparedness Day, at the Bagindo Aziz Chan Youth Center, Padang City, West Sumatra, Friday, April 26, 2024.

“We must respond to disasters in our country with positive energy, with all our perseverance and sincerity to prepare all our tools and equipment so that we can become a big, strong nation,” he said.

He said the choice of disaster management tourist destination was motivated by the geographical conditions of West Sumatra, which is located on the coast and flanked by a row of volcanoes, so it has a high potential for natural disasters.

“West Sumatra deserves to be named the province with the most national disaster, number 2 after West Java,” he said.

“With this phenomenon, there is no other choice for the Provincial Government, Regency Government, elements of the Indonesian National Army (TNI), Indonesian National Police (Polri), and all forces in society to be more serious in handling and preventing disasters, ” he continued.

“This disaster is not a random matter. So this must be a serious concern for the Provincial Government, Regency/City Government and the community about how dangerous the risks in West Sumatra are if not handled seriously,” he added.

Muhadjir has high hopes that West Sumatra can become a good model in our efforts to design a well-organized and well-organized system in our efforts to reduce national-level disasters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)