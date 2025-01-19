Natural Disasters in the Quran as a Blueprint for Disasters Management: Chairman of Jakarta Rescue

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of Jakarta Rescue, Hardianto Warjaman, stated that natural disasters narrated in the Quran are valuable lessons, serving as a profound guide for disaster relief volunteers.

“Natural disasters happening today have already been narrated in the Quran. These should serve as a guide for disaster relief volunteers,” said Hardianto during a webinar titled “Lessons from the Los Angeles Wildfire from the Perspective of Religion and Disaster Management” organized by Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) on Sunday, January 19.

Warjaman also emphasized that the Quran records various natural disasters containing wisdom and important lessons that can provide guidance for anyone, including disaster management today.

The great flood during the time of Prophet Noah (Surah Hud: 25–49) highlights the importance of early preparedness in disaster management to protect lives and communities.

The strong wind that struck the people of ‘Ad (Surah Al-Haqqah: 6–8) teaches the significance of understanding extreme weather and taking preventive measures or disaster mitigation to avoid calamity.

The earthquake that struck the people of Thamud (Surah Hud: 67–68) underscores the necessity to build earthquake-resistant structures, ensuring safety in the face of seismic events.

The drowning of Pharaoh’s people in the Red Sea (Surah Yunus: 90–92) points to the importance of water rescue skills and awareness of marine hazards.

The rain of stones on the people of Lot (Surah Hud: 82–83) raises awareness of dangers from the sky, such as meteorites or volcanic debris.

The drought during the time of Prophet Joseph (Surah Yusuf: 47–49) stresses the importance of resource management and the need for effective drought disaster planning to survive the famine.

Lastly, the uplifting of the Mountain during the time of Prophet Moses (Surah Al-A’raf: 171) hints at the dangers of natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions or massive landslides. (T/FR)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

