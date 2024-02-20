Indonesia Targets 6,000 Tourist Destination Villages in 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno targets the creation of 6,000 tourist villages during 2024 to increase national economic growth.

After giving a public lecture on the Blue Ocean Strategy Fellowship (BOSF) in Sentul, Bogor Regency, West Java, Sunday, he explained that of the more than 80 thousand villages in Indonesia, there are around 7,500 villages that have tourism potential.

“We have to reach around 7,500 villages that have tourism potential and 80 percent of that is around 6,000 villages,” he said, as quoted from Republika online on Tuesday.

He explained that the 6,000 tourist villages could contribute around 4.5 percent to national gross domestic income (GDP).

Sandiaga explained that when the 6,000 tourist villages were successfully realized, there would be an additional 4.4 million jobs in the creative economy sector.

“Because in that village our young generation can create innovations, including creative products which will increase the opportunities for the tourist village to improve its capabilities,” said Sandiaga.

The development of this tourism sector was carried out because there was a positive trend in visits to tourist villages in Indonesia by 30 percent after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indonesian Tourism Fund Presidential Decree is still being drafted, Sandiaga hopes it will be completed soon

Sandiaga said that currently there are two tourist villages in Indonesia that are considered the best at world level, namely the Nglanggeran Tourism Village in Yogyakarta and the Panglipuran Tourism Village in Bali.

“So it is achievements like this that we are pushing forward,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)