Ban on Hijabs at Paris Olympics Leaves French Muslim Athletes Disappointed

Paris, MINA – A Muslim runner from France, Sounkamba Sylla expressed her disappointment on social media, because of the ban on wearing the hijab at the 2024 Paris Olympics set by her country’s government.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will take place along the Seine River on Friday (July 26).

“You were selected for the Olympics held in your country, but you cannot take part in the opening ceremony because you wear a headscarf on your head,” Sylla wrote on her Instagram account, quoted Thursday.

France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, has a controversial secularism law that prohibits the wearing of religious symbols and clothing in public institutions by civil servants and school students, as reported by We News English.

The regulation has sparked debate, with critics arguing that it effectively discriminates against Muslims.

French Minister of Sports and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, emphasized the need to balance secularism with inclusivity. On Wednesday (July 24), she stated that she is seeking a solution that respects both Sylla’s religious expression and French legal frameworks.

“Our citizens expect us to adhere to these principles of secularism, but we also need to innovate to find solutions that make everyone feel included,” Oudéa-Castéra emphasized.

Criticism of France’s stance on hijabs for athletes continues, with human rights groups and international bodies questioning the fairness and inclusivity of the country’s approach.

According to Human Rights Watch, several French sports authorities have banned head coverings in sports such as football, basketball, judo, and boxing. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)