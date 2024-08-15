MUI Urges the Removal of Hijab Ban for Flag Raising Troops

Jakarta, MINA – Cholil Nafis, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Da’wah and Brotherhood, has emphasized that the alleged ban on hijabs for Flag Raising Troops (Paskibraka) officers this year is a policy that is not in line with Pancasila principles.

“This is not a Pancasila policy. Regardless, the First Principle of Belief in One God guarantees the right to practice religious teachings,” said Cholil Nafis on his official X account on Wednesday.

He has urged for the removal of the hijab ban for the National Paskibraka. “Revoke the directive banning hijabs for Paskibraka,” he said.

KH Cholil suggested that if there is no freedom to wear hijabs, Muslim participants should simply go home.

Irwan Indra, Deputy Secretary General of the Purna Paskibraka Indonesia (PPI) Central, revealed that his team had the opportunity to be part of the Paskibraka in 2001 as representatives from North Sumatra.

“At that time, wearing hijabs was already allowed in the region. Nationally, it has been allowed since 2002. It was not permitted during the New Order era,” he said.

Irwan has also served as a Paskibraka trainer since 2016. During the time, Paskibraka training was under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Since 2022, it has been under the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP).

“I have been a national Paskibra trainer in Cibubur since 2016, so I am familiar with the customs,” Irwan said.

He mentioned that since 2016, they have been considering respect for each Paskibraka member’s beliefs.

“We started to guard our younger members from practices contrary to their beliefs. In the past, there were traditions like flower baths and changing underwear, which were absurd and we changed that,” he said.

The clothing for Muslimah Paskibraka members aiming to maintain modesty has also been considered, such as extending skirts and using tight leggings. “Even in 2021, the flag bearer wore a hijab. That’s why we are surprised.”

Thus, he and his colleagues at PPI were shocked when on August 13, no female Paskibraka officers were seen wearing hijabs.

“We were surprised; something has changed because previously there were no issues regarding wearing or not wearing the hijab,” he said.

This led to concern among senior PPI members in various regions. Upon investigation, it was found that out of 38 provinces, 18 had sent Muslimah hijab-wearing representatives for the central Paskibraka.

“We checked with all the provincial PPIs. Is it true they are not wearing hijabs? They voiced loudly that 18 provinces wear hijabs. “Some of our younger members have been wearing hijabs since elementary school,” Irwan said.

He believes that the removal of hijabs by some Paskibraka officers was due to external pressure.

“It’s unlikely they did it voluntarily; there must be some pressure,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)