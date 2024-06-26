Jama’ah Muslimin Condemns Tajikistan Over Hijab Ban

Bogor, MINA – The Central Da’wah Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has condemned Tajikistan’s Parliament for approving a draft law banning Muslim women from wearing hijab in the country. The ban contradicts individual rights to practice religious beliefs without intimidation or coercion.

“Islam teaches tolerance and respect for people of other faiths. We urge the Tajikistan government to apply the same principles of tolerance to Muslim citizens,” said Ustadz Deni Rahman, Chief of the Da’wah Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), in a statement received by MINA News Agency on Tuesday.

He stated that covering the aurah (modesty) is an obligation for every Muslim woman who has reached puberty. Prohibiting the wearing of hijab for Muslim women goes against Allah’s command and violates Muslim women’s rights to observe Sharia law.

According to him, the hijab symbolizes protection and respect for the dignity of Muslim women. In Islam, the hijab is not just clothing but also an identity and protection from all forms of harassment and disturbance.

“A hijab ban can have negative social and psychological impacts on Muslim women. It can cause discomfort, fear, and loss of identity. Islam teaches that every Muslim woman has the right to feel safe and comfortable in practicing her religion. A Muslim is a brother to another Muslim; they should not oppress or abandon each other,” said Deni Rahman.

Deni Rahman called on the Tajikistan government to engage in dialogue with the Muslim community and seek peaceful and mutually respectful solutions.

“We urge the Tajikistan government to reconsider the hijab ban policy and prioritize a more inclusive approach that respects religious rights,” he added.

The Central Da’wah Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) calls on all Muslims worldwide to continue fighting for the rights of Muslims against all forms of injustice and oppression, stressing that unity among Muslims is crucial for such efforts to succeed.

As reported and becoming a global issue, Tajikistan’s Parliament has approved a draft law banning hijab for its Muslim citizens. The bill was passed during the 18th session of the upper house of Parliament (Majlis Milli) chaired by Rustam Emomali on Wednesday.

The assembly prohibits the hijab, referring to it as “foreign clothing,” and bans celebrations by children on two important Islamic holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Violations can incur fines ranging from 7,920 somoni (approximately Rp 12 million) for individuals to 39,500 somoni (Rp 61 million). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)