Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza after Massacre at Al-Tabi’een School

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has condemned the Israeli military’s airstrike on Al-Tabi’een School in Daraj, Gaza Strip, on Saturday which resulted in over 100 civilian deaths and an uncountable number of injuries.

“This brutal and inhumane attack by the Zionist Israelis is disgraceful and unacceptable because it targeted a school rather than a military objective, leading to the death of mostly women and children,” stated the Jama’ah Muslimin in a statement signed by Amir (Chair) Majlis Ukhuwah Syakuri on Saturday.

In its statement, Jama’ah Muslimin also urged the United Nations to efficiently deploy peacekeeping forces to Gaza, where the scale of destruction is much more severe.

Regarding the horrific destruction at the site, here are the key points from Jama’ah Muslimin’s statement:

1. Condemning the barbarism of the Zionist Israelis, which further underscores that their actions in Gaza constitute planned and massive genocide using large-scale killing machines that are actually prohibited in Gaza and any civilian area worldwide;

2. Calling on the UN and the international community to take immediate repressive action against Israel to stop the brutal attacks that claim more innocent civilian lives. The UN should continue the ongoing legal proceedings at the International Court and impose penalties for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel, and continue working towards ending its occupation of Palestine.

3. Urging the UN to address the global question of why peacekeeping forces have not yet been sent to Gaza, while in other conflicts with less severe destruction, combined forces and humanitarian aid are deployed with full international support.

4. Reminding the leaders of the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as other countries supporting Israel, to cease their support for Israeli crimes. It is time for you to stop staining your hands and faces with Palestinian blood.

5. Appreciating the Indonesian government’s stance in urging the UN Security Council to conduct a thorough investigation into Israel’s actions and to push for more humanitarian aid from Indonesia to Gaza.

6. Calling on the international community to continue voicing support for Palestine and to mobilize peaceful actions across various sectors and age groups worldwide, including boycotting industries that support Zionist Israeli crimes. Gaza currently needs global support more than ever before, so it is urging that fundraising efforts continue vigorously and in an organized manner.

7. Inviting Muslims everywhere, especially Muslim leaders, to actively gather strength from various sources, including uniting all internal elements of the Palestinian nation to build a tangible force to end the crimes that have long obstructed global peace. Muslims are reminded to keep praying for the safety of the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)