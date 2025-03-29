Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has officially announced that the 1st of Shawwal 1446 H will fall on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

This announcement follows the outcome of the Isbat meeting held at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex in Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Saturday night.

The decision was based on reports of the moon sighting (hilal) for the start of Shawwal 1446 H, observed in Sudair and Tamir, Saudi Arabia.

The Imam of Jama’ah Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur, stated that the determination of 1 Shawwal 1446 H is in accordance with the commands of Allah, referencing several verses from the Quran such as Surah Al-Baqarah 185, Surah Yunus 5, Surah An-Nisa 59, and the Hadith on moon sighting.

In a Hadith, it is mentioned: “Fast until you see the hilal, and break your fast when you see the hilal. If the moon is obscured, then complete the count,” Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur quoted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He also referenced a Hadith narrated by Ahmad: “Fast together with Jama’ah Muslimin, whether it is clear or cloudy.”

“May Allah unite the Muslim Ummah in His pleasure,” Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur prayed.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court also announced that the 1st of Shawwal 1446 H would fall on Sunday, March 30, 2025, following the hilal sightings in several locations across Saudi Arabia.

Other countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen, also confirmed the moon sighting, marking the beginning of Shawwal 1446 H on Sunday, March 30, 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

