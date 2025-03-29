SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has officially announced that the 1st of Shawwal 1446 H will fall on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

This announcement follows the outcome of the Isbat meeting held at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex in Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Saturday night.

The decision was based on reports of the moon sighting (hilal) for the start of Shawwal 1446 H, observed in Sudair and Tamir, Saudi Arabia.

The Imam of Jama’ah Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur, stated that the determination of 1 Shawwal 1446 H is in accordance with the commands of Allah, referencing several verses from the Quran such as Surah Al-Baqarah 185, Surah Yunus 5, Surah An-Nisa 59, and the Hadith on moon sighting.

In a Hadith, it is mentioned: “Fast until you see the hilal, and break your fast when you see the hilal. If the moon is obscured, then complete the count,” Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur quoted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He also referenced a Hadith narrated by Ahmad: “Fast together with Jama’ah Muslimin, whether it is clear or cloudy.”

“May Allah unite the Muslim Ummah in His pleasure,” Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur prayed.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court also announced that the 1st of Shawwal 1446 H would fall on Sunday, March 30, 2025, following the hilal sightings in several locations across Saudi Arabia.

Other countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen, also confirmed the moon sighting, marking the beginning of Shawwal 1446 H on Sunday, March 30, 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEid Al-Fitr Jama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Shawwal

Jama'ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Europe

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Indonesia

Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Economic Shutdown and Early Elections

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 22:34 WIB

News Channel

About Us