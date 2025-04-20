Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has continued its deadly assaults on various areas across the Gaza Strip since last night through Sunday, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of civilians, including women and children, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, the Israeli military persistently bombed residential areas, demolished homes, and displaced more families, intensifying the already severe humanitarian crisis.

In one of the latest strikes, a drone attack at the Sufa junction in eastern Rafah claimed the lives of five civilians and left one seriously wounded. Another airstrike on the al-Aqqad family’s house in eastern Khan Yunis killed a father and his son and injured four others.

Additionally, a woman was killed and four others injured when a tent was targeted in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathered on al-Wadi al-Arayes street in the az-Zeitoun neighborhood, killing two people. Five others were martyred in a separate attack in the at-Tuffah neighborhood, also in eastern Gaza City.

Last night, four more civilians were killed and others injured during an aerial bombing on the Darwish family’s house in the an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli attacks also continued in other regions of Gaza throughout the night and into Sunday, adding to the growing number of casualties and deepening the tragedy faced by the local population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

