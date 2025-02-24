After 16 Months Suspension, New School Year Starts in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A new school year began in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after a 16-month suspension of Israeli attacks on the enclave, the Education Ministry said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said students will attend sessions “in schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and education centers that have been established in many areas.”

The ministry said it is working to provide online courses for students who are unable to attend school “to ensure that they can continue their education.”

The new school year “begins in Gaza amid massive destruction and a severe lack of resources and capabilities.”

The ministry called on human rights organizations to pressure Israel to allow access to materials needed for the educational process in Gaza.

According to Palestinian figures, 85% of schools in Gaza are unable to operate due to Israeli bombardment.

The Gaza government media office said at least 12,800 students, and 800 teachers and administrative staff have been killed and 1,166 educational institutions destroyed in the Israeli war since October 2023, with estimated damage to the education sector at more than $2 billion. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

