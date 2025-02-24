SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After 16 Months Suspension, New School Year Starts in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A new school year began in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after a 16-month suspension of Israeli attacks on the enclave, the Education Ministry said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said students will attend sessions “in schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and education centers that have been established in many areas.”

The ministry said it is working to provide online courses for students who are unable to attend school “to ensure that they can continue their education.”

The new school year “begins in Gaza amid massive destruction and a severe lack of resources and capabilities.”

Also Read: Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

The ministry called on human rights organizations to pressure Israel to allow access to materials needed for the educational process in Gaza.

According to Palestinian figures, 85% of schools in Gaza are unable to operate due to Israeli bombardment.

The Gaza government media office said at least 12,800 students, and 800 teachers and administrative staff have been killed and 1,166 educational institutions destroyed in the Israeli war since October 2023, with estimated damage to the education sector at more than $2 billion. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel to Prevent Palestinians Released from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

TagAfter 16 Months Suspension ceasefire agreement Gaza School Hamas New School Year Starts in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

After 16 Months Suspension, New School Year Starts in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 22:10 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 20:27 WIB
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 13:00 WIB
The Red Cross has confirmed that it has received the coffin from Hamas, which according to the group contains the body of Shiri Bibas. / \Photo: AA)
Palestine

Hamas Returns the Body of Israeli Hostage Shiri Bibas to Red Cross: Report

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 11:41 WIB
Load More
International

Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 17:43 WIB
Palestine

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:24 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Proposes Ban on Bank Loans for Hajj Down Payments in Hajj and Umrah Law Revision

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:57 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

A Shipment of US-made Heavy Bombs Arrived in Israel

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Launches Airstrikes on Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Indonesia

Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Isaac Herzog Apologizes, Says Israel is Devastated

  • Friday, 21 February 2025 - 19:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us