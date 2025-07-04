Gaza, MINA – On the 637th consecutive day of genocidal war, Israeli occupation forces persist with their devastating assault on the Gaza Strip, carrying out intensive airstrikes and artillery attacks that have killed thousands, displaced millions, and triggered a severe famine crisis.

According to reports of Palestine Information Center, multiple Israeli air raids early Friday resulted in the deaths of civilians across various areas of Gaza, including Al-Sabra and Khan Yunis. A deadly strike on tents sheltering displaced families west of Khan Yunis claimed at least 15 lives, while another attack near the British Hospital in Mawasi Khan Yunis killed two more.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that over 57,113 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 135,173 wounded, and 11,000 still missing. Among the dead are at least 6,572 children, and over 23,132 children have been wounded. Many of these casualties have occurred after the breakdown of the ceasefire agreement on March 18, 2025.

Recent figures show 652 Palestinians killed and 4,537 injured since May 27, when aid distribution points became targets of Israeli strikes. The so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” reportedly linked to Israeli-American interests, is being criticized as a front to enforce submission under the guise of humanitarian relief.

The Israeli military campaign has destroyed 88% of Gaza’s infrastructure, killed 1,581 medical workers, 115 civil defense members, 220 journalists, and 754 police and aid personnel. Over 15,000 massacres have been reported, with 2,500 families completely erased from civil records.

Schools, universities, and hospitals have been targeted, with 149 educational institutions destroyed and 369 damaged. The overall destruction has exceeded $62 billion in estimated losses, with Israel reportedly controlling 77% of Gaza’s territory.

The international community continues to face criticism for its silence as Gaza endures one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in recent history. []

