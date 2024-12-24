Israel Admits to Attacking Gaza School Housing Displaced Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military admitted on Monday that it targeted a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, claiming the strike was aimed at assassinating a senior Hamas security official, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack, which took place on Sunday, killed nine people and wounded many others, according to Palestinian sources.

A military statement said an Air Force drone directed by intelligence from Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, the AMAN military intelligence directorate and the Southern Command successfully targeted Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, head of the Security Directorate in Hamas’ General Security apparatus.

The military claimed that Albec “operated from a command and control center embedded in the compound that previously served as the Musa bin Nusayr school in Duraj Taffah in eastern Gaza City.

The military further alleged that the Albec directorate was responsible for “producing intelligence assessments that assist Hamas in decision-making and was also responsible for the security of senior Hamas members, providing them with hideouts to ensure the continuation of their military activities.”

The Gaza Government Media Office has previously accused the Israeli military of deliberately targeting UN shelters and schools housing refugee families, with the aim of maximizing casualties, especially among women and children.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Palestinians have faced constant displacement, with residents often ordered to evacuate their homes ahead of aerial bombardments, ground attacks, or the destruction of neighborhoods.

Israel continues to wage a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)