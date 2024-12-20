Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli airstrikes on three schools housing displaced people in Gaza City on Thursday evening, Palinfo reported.

Local sources confirmed that at least 20 people were killed and several others injured in the heavy Israeli airstrikes on the Shaaban al-Rayes, al-Karma, and al-Hashimiya schools, east of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense said its crews continued to evacuate casualties from the Shaaban al-Rayes school, which houses dozens of displaced people in the Al-Shaaf area east of Gaza City, after it was bombed by Israeli warplanes.

On the other hand, at least 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on two other schools, including children and women.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll from the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,129, 70% of whom are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)