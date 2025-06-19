Khamenei Warns US of “Irreparable Consequences” Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that any direct involvement by the United States in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel would bring “irreparable consequences.”

Speaking in a nationally televised address as quoted by Anadolu Agency, Khamenei condemned Israel’s recent military actions and asserted Iran’s right to defend itself. “The Zionist entity has made a grave mistake and will face consequences,” he declared.

Referring to Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory, which targeted both military and nuclear facilities, Khamenei vowed that Iran would not forgive the violation of its airspace or the shedding of its “martyrs’ blood.”

The warning came just a day after US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Khamenei rebuked the statement, saying, “Those familiar with Iran’s history and people know better than to speak the language of threats.”

He further cautioned Washington: “The Americans must understand that any military intervention will undoubtedly bring irreversible harm. They should know that Iran will not surrender, and any US strike will cost the Americans serious, irreparable consequences.”

Khamenei emphasized Iran’s rejection of both imposed peace and war, underscoring Tehran’s resistance to foreign pressure or negotiations under duress.

The warning follows a rapid escalation in regional hostilities. Since Friday, Israeli forces have launched multiple airstrikes across Iran, prompting retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran. Israeli authorities report at least 24 deaths and hundreds injured from Iranian strikes. Meanwhile, Iranian media claim 585 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries due to the Israeli assault. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

