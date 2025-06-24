SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Attack Kills at Least 24 Palestinians Seeking Food Aid in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 24 Palestinians were killed on Salah al-Din Street, just south of Wadi Gaza, while desperately seeking food aid amid growing hunger in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack struck as crowds gathered in the central area for humanitarian assistance, according to Al Jazeera’s fact-checking unit, Sanad.

Footage verified by Sanad showed the victims’ bodies piling up at Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex and al-Awda Hospital. Since May 27, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed and around 1,000 injured in Israeli attacks near aid distribution centers established by the Israel and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Meanwhile, Israel claims to have conducted airstrikes on missile launchers in western Iran, allegedly poised to target Israel. The military released footage purportedly showing the destruction of several launchers.

In Beersheba, southern Israel, Iranian missile strikes killed at least four people and injured others, according to Israeli emergency services. Crews continue to search for survivors trapped in rubble, while local officials report significant damage.

Although US President Donald Trump declared a phased ceasefire between Iran and Israel starting Tuesday at 04:00 GMT, Iranian authorities have yet to confirm agreement. Trump’s timeline indicated that Iran would halt operations first, followed by Israel 12 hours later.

Despite the declared truce, the situation remains tense. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media that Tehran had not officially agreed to a ceasefire. Reports from Iran and Iraq also suggest continued strikes on military bases, including Taji, Balad, and Imam Ali bases. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

