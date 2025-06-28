13 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – At least 13 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Saturday following a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In northern Gaza, two people, including a child, lost their lives and 12 others were injured after Israeli warplanes targeted the Adnan Al-Alami School, which was sheltering displaced families northwest of Gaza City. In another strike on a house in Jabalia al-Balad, two more civilians were killed.

Central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah also witnessed violence, with two Palestinians reportedly killed in an Israeli attack on a group of people gathered east of the city.

In the south, six Palestinians died and several were wounded after Israeli aircraft bombed a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Another airstrike in the same vicinity killed one person and injured several more, while a separate strike wounded six others.

Also Read: Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

Israeli forces also fired on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near a distribution point along the controversial US-Israeli aid route at the Netzarim corridor. Medical sources confirmed at least 10 people were injured by live ammunition.

Since May 27, Israel and the United States have run an independent aid distribution mechanism, bypassing the UN and international agencies. Critics have labeled the system a “death trap,” citing repeated shootings at civilians gathering for essential supplies. As of June 25, the Gaza Health Ministry reported at least 549 Palestinians killed and over 4,066 injured while attempting to receive aid.

Meanwhile, eight Palestinians were wounded by Israeli artillery that struck two homes in Jabalia during the early hours of Saturday.

Israel’s military campaign against Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave. []

Also Read: Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)