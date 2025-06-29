SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Dozens of Displaced Civilians

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza City, MINA – In the early hours of Saturday morning, a deadly Israeli airstrike struck western Gaza City, targeting an area that had served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families. The powerful bombardment buried more than 15 tents beneath sand and rubble, instantly killing those seeking refuge.

The force of the explosion created a massive crater, reportedly swallowing entire families as they slept. The victims had no chance to flee before their final place of safety was obliterated.

Rescue teams and surviving residents spent hours digging through the wreckage with their bare hands, desperately searching for signs of life. Tragically, when the search ended, only bodies were recovered. The lifeless victims, many of them children, now lie in rows, a haunting scene that underscores the scale of this ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Photographs from the site, showing shrouded bodies lined up, serve as a stark reminder of the relentless suffering faced by the people of Gaza. The tragedy highlights once again the urgent need for international attention and protection for civilians in conflict zones. [AH]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza war Israeli airstrikes

