Jama’ah Muslimin Condemn Zionist Soldier for Desecrating Al-Quran

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), a forum which representing a unified Muslim community, has issued a strong condemnation of the “disgusting” act of an Israeli Zionist soldier who deliberately desecrated the Quran by urinating on it in Northern Gaza.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Jama’ah Muslimin based in Bogor, outlined eight key points in its official statements.

1. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the reprehensible actions of the Israeli soldier, who desecrated the Quran, the holy scripture revered by more than two billion Muslims worldwide,” wrote the first point of the statement, signed by Sakuri, Amir of the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Central Ukhuwah Assembly.

2. The act of desecration is a clear violation of the United Nations Resolution on Dialogue Among Civilizations (1998) and the UN Resolution on Combating Islamophobia (2022). May the perpetrators, along with Netanyahu’s regime, face the condemnation and punishment of Allah, both in this world and the Hereafter.

3. We call on Muslims across the world to take immediate and effective action in response to this sacrilegious act, and to engage in tangible efforts to oppose such acts of desecration.

4. The continued silence of the international community, particularly the Muslim world, will only embolden the Zionist regime to escalate its atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and beyond.

5. As the best of nations, it is the duty of Muslims to continuously uphold the principles of *amr ma’ruf nahi munkar* (enjoining what is good and forbidding what is evil), and to never remain passive in the face of any form of injustice or transgression. (Q.S. Ali Imran: 110)

6. Should the Muslim community fail to fulfill this duty, Allah’s punishment will inevitably befall them, and their supplications will not be answered. (H.R. At-Tirmidzi)

7. The brutality of the Zionist Israeli regime and its allies—namely the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other nations complicit in ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, genocide, and the mass killing of civilians in Gaza—has been laid bare for the world to witness. May these barbaric actions serve to further galvanize the resistance of the Palestinian people and the wider Muslim ummah.

8. We, therefore urgently call upon the international community, as well as all global organizations with a sense of human dignity, to take immediate steps to halt the ongoing genocidal acts in Gaza, to cease the flow of bloodshed, and to end the war against children and refugees.

Previously, it was reported that an Israeli soldier from the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade 435 posted a photo of himself urinating on a Quran in Jabalia, Gaza Strip. The photograph was timestamped October 22, 2024, at 17:41 local time.

The photo was first discovered by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi, who shared it on his Twitter account @ytirawi.

The screenshot of the Israeli military desecrating the Quran quickly went viral and caused widespread outrage on social media after being shared by the account @SuppressedNws on X.

“I am certain that if this act had been committed against the Torah, it would have made global headlines as an ‘antisemitic racial crime,'” stated @SuppressedNws on X. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)