Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announces 1 Shawwal 1445 H on Wednesday, April 10

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has determined that Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1445 H will fall on Wednesday, April 10 2024.

The determination of 1 Shawwal was based on the results of the Isbat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) trial at the Al-Fatah Pasirangin Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Monday evening.

The results of the Isbat session were based on the Ru’yatul Hilal report from the Center for Falak Observation Team (POF) of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) which stated that the hilal was not visible at the beginning of Shawwal 1445 in various regions in Indonesia, and information that the moon was not visible in Islamic countries. in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, on Monday, 29 Ramadhan 1445 H. coinciding with 8 April 2024.

Imam Jama’ah Muslimin, (Hizbullah) Syaikh Yakhsyallah Mansur, said that the stipulation of 1 Shawwal 1445 H was based on the words of Allah, including Surah Al-Baqarah verse 185, Yunus verse 5, An-Nisa verse 59, and Al-Hadith about Rukyatul Hilal.

“Fast until you see the new moon, and break your fast until you see the new moon, if the moon is blocked then make it perfect,” said Imaam Shaykh Yakhsyallah Mansur, quoting the hadith of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed the Hadith from Ahmad’s history which says, “Fast with the Imaam and the Muslim Community, whether it is sunny or cloudy.”

In this way it will be easier for Muslims to unite. To unite Muslims, there is a forum that Allah has provided, through the words of the Messenger of Allah, namely Jama’ah Muslimin.

Trying to unite Muslims through methods outside of Islamic law will be difficult, including through organizations, schools of thought and the state. Moreover, through the state, the existence of these countries actually makes them divided, he continued.

“Let us always be consistent in realizing the unity of the Muslim Ummah, including through consistency in practicing Rukyatul Hilal in determining the start of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal,” he said.

He reminded that Muslim countries had actually agreed to the 1978 Istanbul Convention concerning Rukyatul Hilal.

The Istanbul Convention agrees on three main things, namely agreeing on a single calendar for Muslims, one country’s Rukyatul Hilal applies to all other countries, and Makkah is the center for Rukyatul Hilal and the center for Rukyatul Hilal information throughout the world. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)