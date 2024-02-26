Welcoming Ramadhan, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Holds Sha’ban Festival

Bogor, MINA – Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School will hold the Tabligh Akbar and Sha’ban Festival 1445 H with the theme ‘Welcoming Ramadan with the Spirit of Islamic Brotherhood, Reaffirming Khittah Al Jama’ah towards the Unity of the Ummah’.

Tabligh Akbar was held at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Pasirangin Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 March 2023 or 20-21 Sha’ban 1445 H.

Tabligh Akbar and the Sha’ban Festival this time were enlivened with activities, namely: bazaar, Islamic world expo, social service, blood donation, book review, and the peak event was Tabligh Akbar.

Chairman of the Tabligh Akbar Committee and the 1444 H Shaban Festival, Muqorrobin MQ, explained that this activity was held to welcome the holy month of Ramadan and also to strengthen ties between Muslims.

“This activity has three objectives, first, strengthening the aqeedah of faith by increasing knowledge and insight for the upholding of Islam,” said Muqorrobin.

He continued, this friendship will foster the values ​​of ukhuwah, love and unity must be prioritized. Brotherhood based on love will give birth to unity. So it gives rise to a force capable of bringing about peace.

That is a form of God’s mercy to humanity, Al Jama’atur rahmah. “On that basis, we hope that holding Tabligh Akbar will help create a more harmonious and brotherly atmosphere for the people’s lives,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)