Jama’ah Muslimin Urges the Expulsion of Israel from UN Membership

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) based in Bogor, Indonesia, has issued a statement urguing the expulsion of Israel from the United Nations (UN). This demand arises from numerous actions by Israel that do not align with the UN’s purposes, including maintaining global peace and security, and providing humanitarian aid during times of famine, natural disasters, and armed conflict.

In a letter dated November 1, 2024, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) outlined their stance and demands as follows:

Firstly, the UN, currently comprising 193 countries, was established to maintain global peace and security, promote, and encourage brotherly relations between nations through respect for human rights, foster international cooperation in economic, social, cultural, and environmental development, act as a center for harmonizing actions against countries that endanger global peace, and provide humanitarian aid in cases of famine, natural disasters, and armed conflict.

Secondly, Israel’s actions as a UN member have frequently violated these principles, with numerous infractions and non-compliance with 181 UN Security Council resolutions aimed at maintaining and restoring international peace and security, reflecting international legitimacy.

Thirdly, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was established through UN General Assembly Resolution 302 on December 18, 1949, to fulfill the UN’s stated objectives.

Fourthly, UNRWA is currently under immense pressure. Media reports indicate the agency has reached an intolerable point, with repeated calls by Israel for its dissolution and funding freezes by donors, according to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in a letter to the President of the UN General Assembly.

Fifthly, therefore, we urge and call upon the UN, with its 193 member countries, to unanimously expel Israel from UN membership.

Sixthly, by expelling Israel from the UN, it is hoped that Israel will become increasingly isolated on the world stage and ultimately cease its atrocities against Palestinians and other nations for the sake of human civilization’s continuity on Earth.

The statement was signed by the Chairman of the Central Ukhuwah Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), H. Sakuri, SH. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’ra News Agency (MINA)