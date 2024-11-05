Malaysia Prepares Draft Resolution to Expel Israel from UN 

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, announced that Malaysia is preparing a draft resolution for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to propose Israel’s expulsion as a member if it persists in violating international law concerning Palestine.

Anwar told lawmakers that discussions on the draft resolution are underway to bring it before the UNGA for approval, Wafa reports.

On October 31, 2024, Malaysia became a member of the Core Group, which prepared a draft resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel’s obligation to allow United Nations organizations to conduct their activities.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said if the resolution is approved by the United Nations General Assembly, it would allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue its support for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)