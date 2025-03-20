Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

Gaza, MINA – A worldwide legal coalition has been launched to hold Israeli and dual-national individuals accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Global 195 initiative, led by the International Center of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), aims to establish a global network of accountability by utilizing both domestic and international legal mechanisms to pursue individuals suspected of war crimes. The coalition will seek private arrest warrants and initiate legal proceedings across multiple jurisdictions against those implicated.

The initiative targets individuals who have served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as well as key figures within the Israeli military and political hierarchy, from senior policymakers to operational personnel, who are allegedly responsible for violating international law.

ICJP Director Tayab Ali stated at an international press conference in London that the failure of international institutions and national police forces to uphold humanitarian law and universal jurisdiction has allowed impunity for Israeli war crimes.

Also Read: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

ICJP has partnered with legal practitioners and organizations from Malaysia, Türkiye, Norway, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand the coalition worldwide.

Ali emphasized that states have a duty under international law to investigate and prosecute war crimes, but these obligations have been neglected. He said the initiative ensures that those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza are brought to justice and have nowhere to hide.

The Global 195 initiative is based on evidence gathered over the past 18 months through ICJP’s Justice for Gaza investigation, which includes 135 first-hand eyewitness testimonies, open-source intelligence (OSINT) data, and documented accounts from across Gaza.

Findings confirm a pattern of systematic violations, including indiscriminate and disproportionate bombardment of civilians, targeting of vital infrastructure, strikes on designated safe zones and refugee camps, use of starvation as a weapon of war, and enforced mass displacement policies. ICJP stressed that these serious violations demand urgent legal accountability. []

Also Read: US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)