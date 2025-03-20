SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

sajadi Editor : Widi - 56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

4 Views

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – A worldwide legal coalition has been launched to hold Israeli and dual-national individuals accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Global 195 initiative, led by the International Center of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), aims to establish a global network of accountability by utilizing both domestic and international legal mechanisms to pursue individuals suspected of war crimes. The coalition will seek private arrest warrants and initiate legal proceedings across multiple jurisdictions against those implicated.

The initiative targets individuals who have served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as well as key figures within the Israeli military and political hierarchy, from senior policymakers to operational personnel, who are allegedly responsible for violating international law.

ICJP Director Tayab Ali stated at an international press conference in London that the failure of international institutions and national police forces to uphold humanitarian law and universal jurisdiction has allowed impunity for Israeli war crimes.

Also Read: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

ICJP has partnered with legal practitioners and organizations from Malaysia, Türkiye, Norway, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand the coalition worldwide.

Ali emphasized that states have a duty under international law to investigate and prosecute war crimes, but these obligations have been neglected. He said the initiative ensures that those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza are brought to justice and have nowhere to hide.

The Global 195 initiative is based on evidence gathered over the past 18 months through ICJP’s Justice for Gaza investigation, which includes 135 first-hand eyewitness testimonies, open-source intelligence (OSINT) data, and documented accounts from across Gaza.

Findings confirm a pattern of systematic violations, including indiscriminate and disproportionate bombardment of civilians, targeting of vital infrastructure, strikes on designated safe zones and refugee camps, use of starvation as a weapon of war, and enforced mass displacement policies. ICJP stressed that these serious violations demand urgent legal accountability. []

Also Read: US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAccountability Crimes Against Humanity Gaza genocide case Global 195 Human Rights Humanitarian Law ICJP International Criminal Court international law Israel justice for Gaza legal action Malaysia Norway Palestine Turkiye universal jurisdiction war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

  • 54 minutes ago
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
International

Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

  • 56 minutes ago
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • 3 hours ago
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Bombing of UNOPS Headquarters in Gaza Kills UN Employee

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Indonesia

3,000 Workers Laid Off in Tangerang Regency Amid Economic Slowdown

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

About 90,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 21:54 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 22:59 WIB
Indonesia

Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:02 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
International

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 17:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us