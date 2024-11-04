MUI Urges Israel to Be Expelled from the UN Membership

Bogor, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, has called for Israel to be expelled from the United Nations (UN) membership.

He made this statement during the opening of the 2024 Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) at the Andalusia Mosque Hall, Tazkia Institute of Islamic Studies, Bogor on Monda.

“The UN must immediately expel Israel from its membership because its leader clearly stated that he considers the UN to be a terrorist organization,” he said.

According to him, the United States, as a founding member of the UN, should not remain silent. Netanyahu’s statement undermines the UN, the United States, and other member countries.

Furthermore, the series of human rights violations and disregard for UN resolutions by Israel are sufficient proof that the occupying state does not deserve a seat in the UN.

Dozens, even hundreds, of UN resolutions have been ignored by Israel. This is enough evidence that Israel should be expelled.

Additionally, Sudarnoto also called for a boycott of products that support Zionist Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)