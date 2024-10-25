Situation in Gaza Worsens, MUI Calls on Muslims to Continue Praying

Jakarta, MINA – Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, the Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and Islamic Cooperation, has urged all Muslims to keep praying for the protection of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“To all Muslims, let’s unite and continue to pray for God’s protection for the people of Gaza,” Sudarnoto stated in a written statement received by MINA on Friday.

He expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions in Gaza due to the genocide committed by the Israeli military, particularly following the martyrdom of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sudarnoto emphasized that Israel would not cease its genocide against civilians or the complete destruction of Gaza. “This has also been confirmed by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, shortly after Yahya Sinwar was martyred,” he asserted.

He also criticized the United States for its open support of Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating, “It’s clear that Israel and the U.S. are countries lacking in conscience and common sense.”

Therefore, he called on member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that have shown concern for Palestine to come together, consolidate their efforts, and take swift, measured actions to stop Israel’s brutality. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)