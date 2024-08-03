MUI Chairman Calls for US Ambassador to be Expelled from Indonesia

Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) Committee, called for the expulsion of the US Ambassador from Indonesia during a protest titled “National and International Solidarity Action for Gaza, Palestine” in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday, August 3, 2024. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) Committee, called for the expulsion of the US Ambassador from Indonesia during a protest titled “National and International Solidarity Action for Gaza, Palestine” in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

“Do you agree, my brothers and sisters, to expel the US Embassy from Jakarta?” Sudarnoto shouted during the protest.

The crowd responded in unison with a resounding “yes.”

“O America, go back to America! Stay out of Indonesia,” Sudarnoto declared from the command stage.

He also urged President Joko Widodo to issue a stern warning to the US regarding its support for the occupation and genocide perpetrated by Zionist Israel in Palestine.

“Mr. President Jokowi, summon the US embassy and issue a strong warning,” said the Muhammadiyah figure.

Sudarnoto asserted that the US is responsible for everything happening in Palestine, including the killing of Hamas leader Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh.

“Indonesia is committed to fighting for human rights and the independence of any nation. Destroy Israel,” he emphasized.

As of this report, the solidarity action for Palestine is still ongoing. Thousands of protesters chanted supportive slogans and waved Palestinian flags.

Additionally, there were theatrical performances, poetry readings, and songs about the struggle of Palestine, condemning Zionist Israeli occupation and US involvement. (T/RE1)

