MUI Condemns Israeli Attack during Eid Al-Adha Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) condemned the attack by the Israeli Zionist occupation forces on Muslim worshipers while carrying out Eid al-Adha prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem, Palestine on Sunday.

“The terrorism of the Israeli Zionist regime has gone too far and is becoming more real,” said Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chair of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation in a written statement to MINA on Monday.

By paying attention to the pattern of Israeli attacks directed at Muslims while carrying out worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Sudarnoto, it is not an exaggeration to say that the Zionist attacks also contain a motive of hatred towards Islam and Muslims or Islamophobia.

“There is a systemic combination of Zionism, Racism, Islamophobia and imperialism supported by American-imperialism behind Israel’s attacks,” he said.

Therefore, he urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to stop Israel’s attacks immediately and effectively through military action to complement the political, diplomatic, economic, humanitarian and public pressure steps that have been and continue to be taken.

“Several OIC member countries, which have continued to speak up emphatically about Israel’s atrocities, are expected to soon be able to coordinate to form an alliance against Israel,” said Sudarnoto. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)