Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – In the last 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 67 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, including five recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

An additional 184 people have been admitted with various injuries, Gaza’s health ministry reported as quoted by Palestine Information Center.

The ministry further stated that since the Israeli army resumed its military offensive on March 18, 2025, over 3,689 people have been killed and approximately 11,451 others injured. These figures exclude casualties from northern Gaza due to accessibility challenges.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the total death toll has surpassed 54,249, with the number of injured climbing to 123,492. Rescue operations continue as efforts are being made to locate and recover the bodies of those still missing in several areas of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

