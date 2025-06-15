Over 100 Killed as Israeli Attacks on Aid Centers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least five Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Sunday while waiting for food aid in several areas across Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Two people were killed and more than 50 others injured by Israeli gunfire west of Rafah, a source at Nasser Hospital reported. In central Gaza near the Netzarim axis, three more were killed while queuing for assistance.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City also confirmed that seven Palestinians were killed in northern Gaza’s Al-Tawam and Beit Lahia. Further injuries were recorded in Khan Yunis, also near food distribution sites attacked by Israeli forces.

The total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli assaults on aid distribution points part of a US and Israeli-backed system established in May has now surpassed 100, with many more injured.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated that Palestinian families in Gaza are struggling to secure even one meal per day for their children. He described the humanitarian situation as “bleak, horrific, and hopeless.”

“Children are dying from causes that should be easily preventable,” Elder warned. “Severe malnutrition makes a child ten times more likely to die from such conditions.”

Elder criticized the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation the system created and supported by the US and Israel saying it fails to meet the enormous scale of need and places civilians in further danger.

Since March 2, only a limited number of aid trucks have been permitted to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, far below the 500 trucks per day minimum required to meet basic humanitarian needs.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel with full US backing has waged a relentless military campaign against the Gaza Strip. The war has been widely condemned as genocidal, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Despite repeated calls from the international community and binding orders from the International Court of Justice, Israel has escalated its attacks. More than 183,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, most of them women and children. Over 11,000 remain missing, while famine and disease continue to claim lives. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

