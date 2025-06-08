105 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 105 civilians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, according to a statement released Sunday by Gaza’s health ministry, Palestine Information Center reported.

Additionally, the remains of three individuals previously reported missing were also recovered.

The ministry reported that 393 people were injured in the latest wave of attacks. Since the Israeli army resumed its military offensive on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 4,603 Palestinians have been killed, with 14,186 others wounded.

The overall death toll since the beginning of the Israeli military campaign on October 7, 2023, now stands at 54,880, with 126,227 injured, the ministry added.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of those still missing across several areas of the besieged territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

