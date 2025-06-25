SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Ongoing Military Aggression Kills 56,077 Palestinians Killed in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 56,077 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s ongoing military campaign on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Ministry reported that in the past 24 hours alone, 79 bodies were recovered and 289 others were injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 131,848. The statement also warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, with rescuers unable to reach them due to ongoing hostilities.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had taken effect in January. Since then, 5,759 additional Palestinians have been killed and 19,807 injured in the renewed bombardment.

The war crimes accusations against Israel have gained international attention. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. []



Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us