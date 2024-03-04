MUI: Indonesia Never Stop to Support Palestine until Achieving its Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) said that the support of the Indonesian nation and people for the Palestinian struggle will never stop until Palestine is free to achieve its independence and Israel leaves the Palestinian colonial land.

“This strong support is not only the mandate of the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, but it is also the mandate of Islamic teachings to destroy tyranny everywhere,” said Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim at the Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban Festival 1445 Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at the At-Takwa Mosque Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Sunday.

“We are all believers who continue to try as hard as possible for Palestine, not just because of our nationality, but because of God’s call to help our brothers and sisters who are still oppressed,” he continued.

He added, whoever is a believer who sees evil, he must change it with his hands, his tongue and his heart. With his hands, among other things, through political, legal, economic, diplomatic, and military power.

“Not everyone can do that, because they don’t have the power or the military, for example. Only countries have military power. “So, it should be time for countries that have military strength to move, after all this diplomatic struggle,” he continued in front of more than 10 thousand congregants who attended from various provinces in Indonesia and delegates from abroad.

He expressed his appreciation for all the diplomatic steps taken by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi who was so consistent and brave in speaking out for Palestine and always inviting countries and the world community to continue to help Palestine until it becomes independent.

He also called for a permanent ceasefire to be implemented and for Israel to withdraw all its troops from the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)