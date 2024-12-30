UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Global Medical Boycott of Israel

Gaza, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine on Monday urged medical professionals worldwide to sever ties with Israel in direct response to the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system.

“I urge medical professionals around the world to seek to sever all ties with Israel as a concrete way to unequivocally condemn Israel’s complete destruction of the Palestinian health care system in Gaza, a vital tool of ongoing genocide,” Albanese said on X.

Albanian’s comments reflect growing international concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospitals and clinics have been targeted and overwhelmed by Israeli attacks and bombings. The lack of essential medical supplies, damage to infrastructure, and loss of life have left Gaza’s health sector struggling to cope.

Albanian also highlighted the case of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian doctor who has been detained by Israeli authorities, calling for his immediate release and adding the hashtag #FreeDrHussanAbuSafiya in support of his cause. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)