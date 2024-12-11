UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Halt to Direct Arms Sales to Israel

Geneva, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, on Wednesday called for a halt to direct arms transfers to Israel and a review of Israel’s UN credentials to show that impunity will not be tolerated, Anadolu Agency reported.

She made the remarks at a press conference on “Human rights violations in Gaza and across the occupied Palestinian territory” at the United Nations in Geneva, adding that more than 44,000 people have been confirmed killed by Israeli snipers and bombs, 70% of whom were women and children.

“Over 100,000 people and counting are injured. Thousands cannot be treated, let alone cured of the most basic diseases, and if that were not enough, they are now facing a second winter of living in makeshift camps without adequate food or clothing,” he said.

Albanese spoke alongside Margaret Satterthwaite, special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Ben Saul, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, and George Katrougalos, special rapporteur on the promotion of a democratic and just international order.

The press conference outlined human rights violations in Gaza and across the occupied Palestinian territory, with UN experts criticising the verbal attacks on the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ is currently hearing two major cases related to the Gaza conflict: one from South Africa accusing Israel of genocide through direct killings and withholding of vital resources, and another from Nicaragua challenging Germany over its arms supplies to Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)