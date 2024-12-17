British MPs Reiterates Calling for Immediate Halt to Arms Exports to Israel

London, MINA – A group of British MPs on Monday reiterated their call for an immediate halt to arms export licences to Israel amid the crippling situation in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The MPs across party lines gathered outside parliament behind a banner that read: “Stop Arming Israel.”

The demonstration came ahead of a debate today on a petition with more than 100,000 signatures calling for the immediate revocation of all arms export licences to Israel.

As of Monday evening, 107,316 people had signed the petition.

On September 2, the UK government announced that it was suspending 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel following a review, warning that there was a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licences cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet programme.

The issue has gathered pace as activists move to target countries whose weapons and support enable Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 45,000 people, the vast majority of them women and children.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)