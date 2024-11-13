Riyadh Summit Calls for Global Arms Embargo to Israel

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has delivered a forceful condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as “genocide” against the Palestinian people, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Addressing leaders from across the Muslim and Arab world at the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on Monday, the Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast opposition to the systematic and violent persecution, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to defending Palestinian rights and urging international action to halt Israel’s military operations.

“The Kingdom renews its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people,” he said.

Citing mass displacement, starvation, and widespread devastation caused by ongoing Israeli assaults, the Saudi Crown Prince accused Israel of inflicting a humanitarian catastrophe on Gaza, an area already ravaged by 13 months of brutal military campaign.

​​”We call on the international community to assume its responsibility to immediately halt the aggression on Palestine and Lebanon, and obliging Israel to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and not attack its territories,” he said.

Bin Salman also reiterated his country’s commitment to not recognize Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, aligning with the wider goals of the Arab Peace Initiative. (T/RE1/P2)