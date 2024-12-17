Protests Across Spain Calling for Halt Arms Sales to Israel

Madrid, MINA – Protests and boycott calls erupted across Spain over the weekend in protest at the country’s arms sales to Israel, Palinfo reported.

Demonstrators in cities including Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Cartagena and the capital, Madrid, demanded that the government halt all arms trade with the country.

Spaniards took to the streets following calls from the Solidarity Network Against the Occupation of Palestine and other pro-Palestinian groups demanding a halt to arms shipments fueling genocide against Palestinians and a ban on the sale of military equipment to Israel.

During the Madrid demonstrations, protesters gathered outside the US Embassy and marched carrying Palestinian flags to the Defense Ministry building.

Chanting slogans such as “Stop the genocide in Palestine,” “Boycott Israel,” “It’s a hospital, not a military base,” “Sanctions against Israel are invisible” and “Free Palestine,” the protesters demanded that the ruling left-wing coalition government “cut ties with Israel, which is committing genocide and is being tried at the International Court of Justice.”

Israel has waged a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since an offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)