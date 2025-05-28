Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

Madrid, MINA – The Spanish Parliament has approved an accelerated process to advance a bill that would impose an arms embargo on Israel, according to reports from Spanish media outlets, Anadolu Agency reported.

The initiative was driven by several leftist and regional parties, Sumar, Podemos, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), Basque EH Bildu, and the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) who submitted a formal petition to the Congressional Bureau requesting urgent consideration of the bill.

The petition was also supported by the Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which ensured its approval. This decision effectively cuts the normal legislative timeline in half, expediting the bill’s passage through Parliament.

This legislative step follows a significant non-binding motion passed on May 20, in which the Parliament urged the Spanish government to impose an arms embargo on Israel. That motion was introduced by Sumar, part of the governing coalition, and was backed by opposition parties such as Podemos and ERC. It was narrowly approved with a 176–171 vote.

The push for an arms embargo comes in response to Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have drawn criticism from various human rights organizations and political factions across Europe. The Spanish Parliament’s actions reflect growing calls for a reassessment of military cooperation and arms sales in light of humanitarian concerns.

If passed, the arms embargo bill would mark a significant shift in Spain’s foreign policy stance toward Israel and could potentially influence similar debates within the European Union. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

