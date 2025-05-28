SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Madrid, MINA – The Spanish Parliament has approved an accelerated process to advance a bill that would impose an arms embargo on Israel, according to reports from Spanish media outlets, Anadolu Agency reported.

The initiative was driven by several leftist and regional parties, Sumar, Podemos, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), Basque EH Bildu, and the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) who submitted a formal petition to the Congressional Bureau requesting urgent consideration of the bill.

The petition was also supported by the Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which ensured its approval. This decision effectively cuts the normal legislative timeline in half, expediting the bill’s passage through Parliament.

This legislative step follows a significant non-binding motion passed on May 20, in which the Parliament urged the Spanish government to impose an arms embargo on Israel. That motion was introduced by Sumar, part of the governing coalition, and was backed by opposition parties such as Podemos and ERC. It was narrowly approved with a 176–171 vote.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Tightens Makkah Entry Ahead of Hajj Peak

The push for an arms embargo comes in response to Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have drawn criticism from various human rights organizations and political factions across Europe. The Spanish Parliament’s actions reflect growing calls for a reassessment of military cooperation and arms sales in light of humanitarian concerns.

If passed, the arms embargo bill would mark a significant shift in Spain’s foreign policy stance toward Israel and could potentially influence similar debates within the European Union. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Swiss NGO Urges Investigation into Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Operation

Tagarms embargo BNG EH Bildu El Mundo ERC fast-track legislation Foreign Policy Gaza conflict Gaza Strip humanitarian concerns Israel legislative process non-binding motion Pedro Sanchez Podemos ruling coalition Socialist Party Spain Spanish Parliament Sumar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 9 minutes ago
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Europe

Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

  • 7 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

At Least 79 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza Strip

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Missile Attack from Yemen Prompts Flight Suspension at Tel Aviv Airport

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us